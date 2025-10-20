Kristen Bell’s Daughters Said This Dress Was ‘Too Sexy’ for the Red Carpet

When Kristen Bell picked out a scarlet-red, skin-baring dress at a recent premiere, she didn’t expect the blunt reaction she got from her daughters, who reportedly said the look was “too sexy.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the Los Angeles premiere of the second season of Netflix’s hit series Nobody Wants This, host Zuri Hall asked Bell, 45, about her outfit.

“My kids told me it was too sexy to wear out of the house,” the actress said, recalling her pair of preteen daughters stating, “You can’t wear that.” Bell’s response: “Watch me.”

The dress is an asymmetrical red silky slip dress with spaghetti straps and an open back, and features see-through lace across the lower part of her stomach. The number is from a celebrity-loved Australian fashion designer Alex Perry.

The asymmetrical dress featured lace details and a drapy fit. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress paired the red-hot dress with black pumps. Monica Schipper/WireImage

So, who is the pair of in-home fashion critics mentioned by Bell? The Happy Place actress shares two preteen daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, with actor Dax Shepard. The couple, who have been married since 2013, have decided to not share pictures of their daughters’ faces, often popping a cute smiley face or heart emoji over each of their faces instead.

Bell opened about her reasoning behind the decision to maintain her children’s privacy in a 2020 interview with Romper. “My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye,” she said. “I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard attending the Go Campaign Gala on Oct. 17, 2025. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Go Campaign