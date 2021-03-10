Kristi Noem and the Republicans Would Rather Kill Their Own Constituents Than See Biden Heal the Country

As the Biden administration moves inexorably toward ending the year-long pandemic, Republican lawmakers in Washington have been voting uniformly against the COVID relief bill while the party’s governors, starting with South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, have raced to recklessly endanger their constituents before they have been vaccinated.

That’s because a successful effort by Biden to solve such a grave national problem would challenge the GOP’s foundational claim: that government is hopelessly incompetent, if not evil.

"My administration resisted the call for virus control at the expense of everything else," Noem boasted last month at CPAC. In a speech larded with lies, this claim was true. Throughout the past year, as the bodies piled up in her state, Noem resolutely refused to require mask-wearing or indeed nearly any coronavirus mitigation measures. As a result, South Dakota, one of the nation’s most rural and least densely populated states, became a center of avoidable carnage, with the eight highest death rate in the nation to date.