Kylie Jenner Cut Out of Equal Shares of KUWTK Income By Kardashians

Mark this down as one conversation you’re not likely to see on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

For while the sisters will talk freely about vaginal rejuvenation surgery, armed robbery and surrogate babies, no-one in any workplace likes to discuss their pay packets – especially when your big sister is picking up a way bigger chunk of change than you.

And who can blame them for keeping schtum; it’s always uncomfortable when everyone knows what everyone else is making, even if there is plenty of moolah to go round, as is definitively the case here, after E! plunked down a whopping $150m for five new series of KUKTK.

While one might have imagined that the sisters, who ceaselessly strive to project an image of loving unity on the show, would split the dough evenly, the truth appears to be far from that.

TMZ reports today that Kim makes more than any of the others, followed by Kourtney and Khloe.

The three Kardashian girls are getting ‘the lion's share’ of the $150 million deal, with TMZ claiming that 50 - 60% of the total will be split between the three oldest sisters.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are being denied the same amount of cash.

This is perhaps understandable in the case of Kendall, who apparently wants to spend more time with other brands, like Pepsi, but Kylie is arguably as popular and successful as her three older half-sisters. She has her own spin off and a social media presence (98m followers on Instagram) that rivals Kim’s (103m).

So why the discrepancy? Well, blame the name game. A source tells TMZ: "It's called Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Infant and unborn Kardashians get ‘zilch’ according to TMZ.

Doing nicely out of the deal is ‘momager’ Kris Jenner who gets a 10% ($15m) management and negotiation fee.

Nice work if you can get it.