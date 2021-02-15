Missing Toddler Kytana Ancog’s Father and Second Man Arrested in Her Disappearance

On January 31, Ashley Ancog dropped her daughter, Kytana, off at the Honolulu home of the 18-month-old’s father, Travis Rodrigues. Kytana has not been seen since. This weekend, police found and arrested Rodrigues on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The news comes after two weeks of searching for Kytana and her father, according to Hawaii News Now. Scott M. Carter, who is 48, was also arrested on second-degree murder charges. Hawaii PD told KITV that “foul play” was involved in the disappearance of Kytana. Her body has still not been located.

According to KITV, “An incident occurred in the time frame of Friday, February 5 at 12:01 a.m. until Saturday, February 6 and 12:00 p.m.,” but details of the event have not been released.

Rodrigues was apprehended at a home in Kapolei, a community in Honolulu. A neighbor who witnessed the arrest told KHON-TV that both Hawaii PD and FBI agents arrested the man.

This is not the first time Rodrigues has been arrested or charged with a crime. KITV, an ABC affiliate, found a criminal report on the 40 year-old, who was found guilty on three separate charges in 2001, 2002, and 2004. The charges include terroristic threatening, contempt of court, and theft.

The Ancog family has been desperately searching for Kytana and regularly appealed to the public for help. Her disappearance, according to KHON-TV, left Kytana’s mother “distraught [and] barely able to talk to anyone.” During the search Kytana’s grandmother told the outlet she felt “scared [and] lost.”

After Rodrigues was arrested, KHON-TV reached out to Kytana’s mother for comment. She wrote in a text, “I apologize but I am not in the right state of mind to be doing an interview but I just pray that my baby comes home to me.”

Honolulu police say that charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.