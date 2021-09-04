Everything We Love On Sale at Etsy for Labor Day

While Labor Day can signal the end of summer, it also signifies the beginning of fall. Fall is a season full of warmth and layers. Etsy is getting in on the fun by discounting hundreds of handmade and vintage items that are perfect for fall, from clothing to home decor. We’ve rounded up a handful of our favorites that’ll give you and your home that autumnal flair.

Wild Ridge Design Fall Wreath: Decor should change with the seasons the way the weather does. This dried wreath is fully customizable, with your choice of bows and burlap as well as the choice of a scent like Apple Pie.

Wild Ridge Design Fall Wreath Shop at Etsy $

ShopUhHuh ​​Fray in Black Distressed Leather Texture Earrings: These simple dangle earrings are statement-making. Made from polymer clay, the unique texture makes these look like distressed leather.

ShopUhHuh ​​Fray in Black Texture Earrings Shop at Etsy $

H Bee Fire Medium Corten Weathering Steel Fire Pit: The crispness of a fall night paired with the warmth of a crackling fire is unmatched. This modern fire pit is made from interlocking steel plates that are easily transportable (and ship flat-packed).

H Bee Fire Medium Corten Weathering Steel Fire Pit Shop at Etsy $

Marcellanyc Light Asymmetrical Wool Jacket: With fall approaching, this Italian Virgin Wool jacket is the perfect thing to add to any outfit. The asymmetric hem and oversized collar are both stylish and will keep you warm against the next gust of cool wind.

Marcellanyc Light Asymmetrical Wool Jacket Shop at Etsy $

CBYMCREATIVE Handcrafted Wood Cutting Board: This hand-milled and hand-crafted board can be used as a cutting board or a cheese and charcuterie board. It’s durable and sturdy and the thumb hole makes it easy to carry, no matter how high you pile your meats and cheeses.

CBYMCREATIVE Handcrafted Wood Cutting Board Shop at Etsy $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.