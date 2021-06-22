Save Up To 62% on Lacoste Shoes, Accessories, and Clothing for Amazon Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2021

Designer duds for men, women, and kids — including shoes and watches.

Julie Tremaine

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

You’d recognize that alligator anywhere: Lacoste is an iconic French brand that has been defining chic athletic wear since 1933. For Prime Day, the discounts are huge. You can save up to 62% on men’s watches and 60% off polo shirts, up to 57% off women’s tote bags and watches, and up to 49% off kids clothing. There are deals on sneakers, sandals, and slides for the family, too.

Lacoste Apparel and Shoes

Up to 62% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.