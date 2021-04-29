Women Who ‘Found’ Lady Gaga’s Bulldogs Arrested Along With Alleged Dognappers

The people who allegedly stole Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs in February and opened fire on her dog walker have been arrested.

Jennifer McBride, the woman who “found” the Frenchies, Gustav and Koji, in an alley and brought them to a police station just days after their disappearance, was also arrested, with footage of the pooches’ return becoming key evidence, according to TMZ. Police had advised the pop star not to pay the $500,000 reward she had advertised for the canines’ repatriation.

Police don’t believe the suspects knew that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga. “Evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and [that] was the motivation for the robbery,” Los Angeles Police wrote in a statement. French Bulldogs have become a hot commodity in recent years, with a single pup fetching up to $10,000.

TMZ first reported the news, and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that five people were arrested in total on Tuesday: James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, Lafayette Whaley, 27, Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50. The three younger suspects are all gang members, police said.

Jackson, Jaylin White, and Whaley were charged with attempted murder. Harold White and McBride were charged with accessory attempted murder. Harold White, Jaylin’s father, “had a relationship” with McBride, connecting the alleged dognappers to their supposed savior, according to police.

On February 24, as Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, was in Italy working on a film, multiple people pulled up beside her dog walker Ryan Fischer, told him to give up the pooches, and, when he would not, shot him several times.

Fischer spent weeks in the hospital but has since been discharged with a good prognosis.

According to TMZ, cops believe that the dognappers freaked out when they realized the dogs belonged to someone so famous, so they opted to cash in on the reward rather than try to resell the dogs.