Lady Gaga Is in Early Talks About Playing Harley Quinn in Joker Sequel
JOKE’S ON WHO?
The Joker sequel is reportedly going to be a musical. And if that isn’t news enough, Lady Gaga is in early talks to join Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker as his partner in mayhem, Harley Quinn, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fans of the DC Universe are acutely aware that the role of Ms. Harley Quinn, at least on film, has belonged to Margot Robbie since 2016’s Suicide Squad. However, director and co-writer Todd Phillips’ Joker-universe exists outside of this other DC Extended Universe (yes, it is all very confusing). The world was introduced to the idea of a Joker sequel last week when Phillips posted a photo of the script titled, Joker: Folie à deux, and a picture of Phoenix reading said script. Since folie à deux is a term for “a mental disorder that two people share and experience at the same time,” it is not surprising to see casting news about Quinn. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Phoenix has not yet closed his own deal for the sequel.