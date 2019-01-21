Lady Gaga Slams Mike Pence and Karen Pence as ‘Worst’ Kind of Christians

Lady Gaga pulled a Cardi B this weekend and took a stance against the ongoing government shutdown and Vice President Mike Pence’s anti-LGBTQ views while playing at a Las Vegas show on Saturday.

The songstress and A Star is Born actress called on Trump to reopen the government to provide relief to struggling, furloughed federal workers.

“If the fucking president of the United States could please put our government back ... there are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money,” she told the crowd during a performance at her new residency at Park Theater.

She then took aim at Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence—who recently announced her employment at a Virginia private school that bans gay staff members.

“To Mike Pence, who thinks that it’s okay that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ, you’re wrong. You’re the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian,” Gaga told a cheering crowd.

“I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome,” she continued. “So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Last week, the Second Lady announced that she would be teaching art twice a week at Immanuel Christian School in Northern Virginia. According to HuffPost, the school requires employees to sign a pledge against homosexual activity and any violation of the “unique roles of male and female.”

The school also reportedly outlined that transgender identity, cohabiting before marriage and premarital sex all qualified as “moral misconduct.” In addition, parents were reportedly told the school will “refuse admission” to students who “participate in or condone” homosexual activity.

Lady Gaga, also known as Stefani Germanotta, has long been known for her LGBTQ advocacy. She performed the chorus “Born This Way” in front of Vice President Pence at her 2017 Super Bowl LI halftime performance, attended D.C.’s National Equality March in 2009, and performed in Russia despite facing a potential fine and arrest due to the country’s law at the time banning gay “propaganda.” She also personally cast drag queen Shangela to have a role in A Star is Born.

Gaga’s remarks at her concert come after rapper Cardi B also called for an end to the government shutdown on social media and got into a Twitter spat with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, calling her a “sheep” who was “blinded with racism.”