Lady Gaga’s Bid for Red Carpet Domination Is Inevitably Fabulous

Say whatever you want about Lady Gaga, but she knows how to be famous. Or at least, how to dress like a famous person. The multi-hyphenate has been absolutely eating up the red carpet while promoting her upcoming film, House of Gucci, much like she did during the 2018 press tour for A Star Is Born. Only this time around, as she’s starring in a movie about the fashion industry, her wardrobe stakes are much higher. But if anyone is up to the task, it is Ms. Stefani Germanotta.

Take, for instance, the dramatic violet number she wore to the film’s London premiere this week. It was, of course, Gucci, and seemingly pulled straight off the runway model last week and put onto Gaga. She threw up her sleeves for the cameras with the type of unfettered enthusiasm we usually only see from the dancing extras in commercials for antidepressants.

Gaga also knows her way around accessories and was not content to just wear a dress: she paired it with thigh-high fishnets, chunky heels you only wear when you know you’ll be driven around all night, Tiffany diamonds, and purple eyeshadow. (Credit is due to Gaga’s stylists, Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.)

The only thing better than seeing Gaga in photographs? Watching her pose with co-star Adam Driver, who played it very straight in a Burberry tux. They looked like the world’s most mismatched—and most beautiful—couple at prom.

The London premiere may have been Gaga’s biggest debutante moment to date when it comes to promoting Gucci. It serves as the unofficial start to her inevitable awards season domination, at least as far as fashion is concerned. But she’s been out a lot recently, ready to talk about her role and costumes.

“Whatever I wear, I will be serving painful Italian glamour from within,” Gaga said in her December British Vogue profile. This is exactly what we all, as a species, need to hear right now.

Gaga clearly takes her job as a hypewoman for both her film and our hopes and dreams seriously. “I appreciate so much how the public has adored me for almost two decades now,” she said, humbly, in the Vogue interview. “Whether I’m singing, acting, or walking a red carpet, I love making the public smile.”

And smile one must while looking at the photos of Gaga in the accompanying Vogue spread. For the cover, she wore a black Schiaparelli gown with a deep v and gigantic metallic ruching on the side, looking quite ’80s with her turquoise, Pat Benatar-ish haircut. She also wore a flamingo pink Valentino number and a Tomo Koizumi ruffle robe.

Gaga’s carousel continues. She recently rolled up to a Gucci screening in an Et Ochs chocolate brown slip dress, which was not as loud as her other outfits but certainly slinky and appealing louche. She was later photographed leaving her hotel in a Gucci cape from Alessandro Michele’s recent collection. With her huge Victoria Beckham sunglasses, it was the perfect send-up of celebrities who make a big deal of dressing “undercover” yet still managing to draw everyone’s attention—as was maybe the secret intention.

In her upcoming film’s trailer, Gaga-as-Patrizia Reggiani (who hired a hitman in 1995 to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci) says, “Father, son, house of Gucci.” It was a line watched round-the-world—with 12 million views and counting as of July—and certainly one that could be re-written after her press tour. It’s Gaga’s house now, and we are lucky to be watching it.