California Church Shooter ID’d as Las Vegas Senior Citizen

The man accused of shooting up a California church before he was tackled and hog-tied by congregants was identified Monday as 68-year-old David W. Chou of Las Vegas.

Chou was booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder for the Sunday afternoon attack on a lunch banquet hosted by the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

Authorities have still not released a motive for the mass shooting, which came as the nation was still reeling from a racist rampage at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 dead.

Police have said Chou was carrying two handguns when he opened fire on the banquet, instantly killing one person, critically wounding four, and leaving another with minor injuries. The victims were mostly older, ranging in age from 66 to 92.

The banquet was in honor of a former Irvine Taiwanese pastor who was returning to Taiwan and there were about 30 to 40 people present.

Authorities said they believe more people would have been shot or killed if church members had not taken down the gunman. A pastor reportedly hit him on the head with a chair, and then others used an extension cord to wrap him up.

That’s how police found Chou when they arrived on the scene within minutes.