Lamar Odom Collapses in LA Club After ‘Several Hours’ of Drinking

Lamar Odom collapsed at Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows in the early hours of Sunday morning, just over two years since he was found unconscious at a legal brothel in Nevada after his marriage to Khloe Kardashian ended.

In the new incident, the former Lakers star was pictured slumping forward and falling to the floor in a VIP booth at the popular Sunset Strip nightclub, while security guards yell: “Move! Get out of the way!” as they rush to help Odom, who was wearing a black hoodie.

They managed to get Odom back up into a sitting position, who appeared in the footage to be conscious but dazed.

TMZ has the video and reports that the incident happened at about 2 a.m. and the person who shot the video told the website that he saw Odom, 37, drinking for several hours before the incident.

Odom’s representatives denied the incident was drink or drugs related, blaming instead “an intense workout” earlier in the day that left him dehydrated.

However, just hours before the nightclub incident, Odom was pictured leaving a liquor store with what appeared to be a purchase in a black bag.

In April this year Odom claimed that he was not on drink and drugs when, in October 2015, he was found unconscious at a legal brothel in Nevada.

In an interview with Us Weekly he claimed: “I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all. I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Odom suffered 12 strokes and two heart attacks as doctors fought to save him.

In the same interview, Odom talked extensively about his cocaine addiction, saying that after he split from Kardashian in December 2013, he “turned the drug use up to another level…My life was all about drugs at that point.”

He checked into rehab in December 2016, and his divorce from Kardashian was finalized the same month.

Odom was last week photographed throwing money at strippers at the Crazy Girls strip club in LA.