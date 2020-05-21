Lana Del Rey has some questions for music critics—but given the way she framed them in a recent Instagram post, she’s likely to receive a lot more hate mail than answers. The Norman Fucking Rockwell singer wants to know why some singers can top charts with work about imperfect, sexual relationships, while critics accuse her own work, especially earlier albums, of glamorizing abuse. It’s unclear, however, why the artists she named to prove her point are almost exclusively women of color—and that detail has already united an army of music fans against her on social media.

“Question for the culture,” Del Rey wrote Thursday morning. “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc - can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money - or whatever I want -without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?????? [sic]”

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world,” Del Rey continued, adding that she thinks it’s “pathetic” that the way she’s detailed her own descriptions of her “submissive or passive roles in my past relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

“Let this be clear,” Del Rey added. “I’m not not a feminist - but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me - the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes- the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, The kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.”

Del Rey has every right to stand up for her own music, but it’s unclear to many why she chose to cite the particular women she did as examples. To some on social media, it seems as though Del Rey is sulking over the hard-won success women of color have earned in the industry.

Del Rey vowed to get further into all of this in her two upcoming books of poetry, and likely also in her new album, which she said will release September 5. The Discourse can hardly wait.