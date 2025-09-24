Lana Del Rey Says Her ‘Nose Job’ Is All Syringe, No Scalpel

Singer Lana Del Rey has joined the likes of Kylie Jenner in a new trend where celebrities are being open and specific with fans about cosmetic procedures. In an Instagram comment on Sept. 23, the 40-year-old “Born to Die” singer denied going under the knife but admitted to undergoing a nonsurgical tweakment.

The rhinoplasty conversation began after a fan account dedicated to artist Lana Del Rey posted a reminiscence about the singer’s previous blonde stage persona, Lizzy Grant, the name under which Del Rey released her first EP Kill Kill in 2008. (The musician’s full name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, and she skyrocketed to fame in 2011 after the release of “Video Games,” the first single attached to her current, and far more famous, stage name.) Under the post, a fan quipped, “Her natural nose was so perfect,” prompting the Grammy winner to reply with a lengthy explanation of her history with cosmetic enhancements.

In response to the commenter’s “natural nose” remark, Del Rey wrote that she’s “never been under the knife or anesthesia in my life for the 15th year in a row!!”

Lana Del Rey pictured at a Grammy Awards event in 2012. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“But if [you] use filler like he used to, to build up the bridge of your nose it looks tall no bump,” Del Rey wrote in her reply. “Takes seven minutes—in fact Dr [sic] Antel’s intern released those ‘befores’ against hippa laws years ago much to my panic so [you] already know this,” alluding to the details of her procedure as well as an unspecified (and apparently unauthorized) photo release.

Dermal filler, often used to plump up lips and cheeks, can also be used to modify the nose by evening out small bumps or asymmetry. But, as is always the case with injectables, the results are not permanent, typically lasting for just around six months. Nose filler, popularly referred to as a “nonsurgical nose job” or “liquid nose job,” is a quick and reversible procedure. However, it can also come with potentially serious complications, including vision loss, according to the Cleveland Clinic, while WebMD warns that there’s a risk of “complications if the filler is injected into a blood vessel,” which can lead to a lack of blood flow to the area.

Lana Del Rey during a visit to Seattle radio station 107.7 The End in 2019. Mat Hayward/Getty Images