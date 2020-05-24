Any concern that Lance will be a four-hour apology tour designed to elicit sympathy for its disgraced subject is quickly squashed by its opening minutes. In a new interview, seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong reveals that, in the years following his fall from grace, he expected just about everyone he encountered to tell him “Fuck you.” When that finally happened, he realized, “Some people just can’t chill the fuck out. They’re pissed, still. And they will be pissed forever.”

Later, with regards to the copious banned substances he took to achieve racing immortality—and, then, infamy—he confesses, “I educated myself on what was being given, and I chose to do it.” And even in the aftermath of scandal, he remains defiantly unrepentant, stating repeatedly about his ordeal, “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

As those and many more soundbites make clear, the Lance Armstrong showcased by Marina Zenovich’s two-part 30 for 30 ESPN documentary (premiering May 24) isn’t one looking to mend fences. Candid, thoughtful and alternately charming and off-putting, he’s the mess of contradictions he has been since he finally came clean in a January 2013 Oprah Winfrey interview, admitting that his cycling career was thoroughly tainted by the very performance-enhancing drugs he had long maintained—loudly and angrily, in the media and the courtroom—he did not take. Especially in its early going, Armstrong’s likable charisma is hard to resist, and amplified by his forthrightness. In fact, it’s such a glaring issue that, via chats with ESPN reporter Bonnie Ford and former VeloNews editor Charles Pelkey, director Zenovich has to directly address whether her film will be manipulated by the icon into an image-rehabilitation project.