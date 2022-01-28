Body-Cam Footage Shows Landon Eastsep Took Last-Second Gun Stance Before Tennessee Police Opened Fire

Body-cam footage from several officers shows the tense moments that led to nine cops opening fire on a man on Tennessee highway Thursday.

The incident began after a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer came upon Landon Eastsep, 37, sitting on a guardrail along the busy Interstate 65. According to police, the officer, who has not been named, approached the man and offered him a ride home to get him off the highway. Eastsep is said to have then pulled a box cutter and the officer stepped away and called for backup. Before backup could arrive, James Kidd, an off-duty officer from Mt. Juliet who was heading home after his work shift, came upon the scene to help. Several other highway troopers and police officers soon arrived at the site.

Body-cam footage shows the Mt. Juliet officer trying for more than 30 minutes to persuade Eastsep to drop the blade and take his hand out of his pocket—before Eastsep then clearly reaches into his pocket and then takes a stance compatible with preparing to shoot a gun. The officer promised him several times he would not go to jail, that he wanted to help him, and that he would call an ambulance to get him the help he needed.

“Brother, drop the knife,” he pleaded at one point. “I don’t want to shoot you.”

WARNING: This video shows extremely graphic gun violence

The next disturbing scene shows a hail of bullets as nine different officers opened fire and Eastsep fell to the ground. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said in a video posted on YouTube that the incident is under investigation, and officers are on standard administrative leave.

“Circumstances of this are unusual,” he said. “State trooper wanted to help give him a ride off the interstate for safety.”

In the video, Aaron said the silver object was “not a gun.”

Several hours after the shooting, Samantha McGill-Barge opened a GoFundMe drive asking for financial help to bury Eastsep, who she says is her husband and who was “unjustly executed with over 20 shots in very close range.”