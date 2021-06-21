Upgrade Your Tech With Up to 40% Off Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, and Tablets on Amazon Prime Day

- Save on Samsung, Acer, Lenovo Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, and Tablets, up to 40% off
- Upgrade your home office with deals on Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, LG and more.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
If the last year has proven anything, it’s that having good home office equipment at home is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Luckily, Prime Day is offering huge deals on major home office equipment, ranging from tablets to desktop computers, laptop computers, and monitors to add more visibility to your display.
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus
32% Off
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
23% Off
Facebook Portal Plus 3
36% Off
Acer Curved Monitor
20% Off
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.