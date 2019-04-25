Lara Trump: Refugees ‘One of the Worst Things to Ever Happen to Germany’

Apparently, Adolf Hitler and Nazism are not the definitive worst thing to have happened to Germany—at least if you were to ask Lara Trump.

Appearing Thursday morning on Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co., the presidential daughter-in-law and Trump 2020 campaign consultant and host Stuart Varney reacted to footage of Central American migrants—the “mother of all caravans which is approaching our southern border,” as Varney described it.

The host declared that such footage reminded him of the millions of Syrian and Middle Eastern refugees that migrated to Europe a few years ago in search of refugee status, lamenting that German Chancellor Angela Merkel “let them in.”

This prompted Trump to deliver her own take on Deutschland history.

“It was the downfall of Germany. It was one of the worst things to ever happen to Germany,” she said without a hint of irony.

“This president knows that. He’s trying to prevent that from happening here,” she added. “But Congress has got to get their act together and do the right thing for the American people.”

While economic forecasters have downgraded their current expectations for Germany—largely due to trade disputes with America and a messy Brexit deal in the United Kingdom—one would be hard-pressed to claim that slow growth represents the “downfall” of a country. Especially when that nation literally collapsed once because of the Third Reich.

But whatever.