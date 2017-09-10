Country Singer Jason Aldean Visits With Las Vegas Shooting Survivors

On Sunday, country music singer Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas, just a week after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history occurred during his concert at the Route 91 festival there. Fifty-eight people were killed.

Following a performance of the late Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down on Saturday Night Live, Aldean flew to Vegas to visit with some of the 500 injured at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

“Our extreme gratitude to Country Music Star Jason Aldean,” the hospital posted to Facebook. “Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured… His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong”

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” Aldean posted to Instagram right after the shooting. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

A week later, Brittany Aldean, the singer’s wife, posted a photo of herself with her husband facing the Mandalay Bay hotel, where the shooter holed himself up and fired into the crowd at the concert.

“Feels surreal being back in Vegas,” Aldean’s wife wrote. “Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong”