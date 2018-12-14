Last Minute Gifts For Christmas

If you weren't aware, today is one of the last days to order from retailers that have standard shipping. If you're still searching for the perfect gift for someone on your list, you're truly running out of time if you don't want to A) pay way too much for expedited delivery and hope for the best or B) rely on Amazon Prime (if you're a Prime Member) to get your package delivered on time.

But there are a couple retailers that can get you your gift before the holiday, and we've rounded up some of the best things you can get shipped out to you ASAP, without breaking the bank on shipping costs.

Give the gift of a warm winter with something that the giftee will use to stave off the cold. With Uniqlo's free shipping, you'll be able to get anything they have in time if you order by today. I recommend one of their new, on-trend fleeces or their very affordable cashmere sweaters.

Know a wine drinker that only has a crappy twist corkscrew? Blow their mind and get them a fancy Le Creuset corkscrew that uses the simplest of machines (a lever) to easily open a bottle. No broken corks, just a smooth, masterful removal. Order by 12/18 (a t2pm EST) and you'll et free deliver by Christmas.

A lot of people don't have space for a stand mixer, but those who do should get one as a gift. This KitchenAid one is the Cadillac of stand mixers, with 10 speeds and a large, 5QT stainless steel bowl that can take even your heaviest does. The best part is you'll get free shipping on it, plus delivery by 12/18.

Everlane has free 2-day shipping happening right now and they have a large swath of gift ideas. Everything from cashmere sweaters to chunky hats and bags. Or you could just pick something up for yourself, because you could literally update your entire wardrobe while getting some gifts for your loved ones.

Terrazzo is coming back in a big way, and if you need a gift for a picky person, gifting them a beautiful vase could be your ticket. This one from ASOS is under $30 and if you order by today, standard shipping will get your vase to you by 12/21.

Nest is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and launching some amazingly decorated candles. There's free shipping on the Discovery Set, or if you live near a Bloomingdales you can order it and pick it up in store on the same day (just check if it's in stock).

Have a tech nerd in your life that you're dying to impress? This under-$100 DJI drone is a great option and if you choose standard shipping from Urban Outfitters by 12/17, you'll get your package by 12/24, just in the nick of time.

Sponsored by Mrs. Fields

Cookies always make amazing gifts. Even if they're purchased last minute, they'll make a winning impression. Mrs. Fields has a plethora of gourmet gift tins, baskets, and more that will make any holiday party a truly festive (and delicious) celebration. The Snowman Cookie Tower is a great pick up for right before a friend's holiday party, the Present Perfect Gift Box is already gift-wrapped to perfection, and the signature nibblers tin like the one above is a solid choice for understated yet classic holiday cheer. Even the cookie cakes can be decorated to fit any holiday party theme. No one’s going to be disappointed getting Mrs. Fields cookies. The best part? If it’s a host gift, you get to enjoy it, too. Enjoy up to 40% off the gift section now and get fee ground shipping with the code: FREESHIP.

This record player is the best of both worlds by allowing you to easily listen to all your records over any Bluetooth speaker. It's modern and vintage technology working harmoniously together, and you can get free 2-day shipping from Target, so you'll be able to get it with plenty of time.

Want to impress someone with your gifting prowess? How about this beautiful Staub cast iron Cocette, delivered to your door (or there's) for free. If you're located in NYC, Jet.com is offering free same-day or next-day delivery on select gifts when you spend $35+ right now.

