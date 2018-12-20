Last Minute Gifts You Can Get on Amazon Prime

Okay, so it’s December 20th and you still haven’t gotten a gift (or two) for someone. Don’t panic. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, today is the last day for guaranteed delivery before Christmas. Take a breath. There’s a lot to look through on Amazon, but no need to get overwhelmed.

From home decor pieces that are sure to please, to a duffel bag that will fit anything and everything someone could need for a week away, this is a list of a few things that, if ordered today, will get to you in time. Now get to steppin’ or orderin’.

This 23-piece bar set comes with its own stand, so no one is searching for a jigger or spoon when they’re making beautiful cocktails. Gift this to your booze-loving friend, or to someone you want to slightly nudge that they may need to grow out of just drinking beer and wine.

In my opinion, the worst part of fitness wearables is how terrible they look when you actually wear them. The Motiv Ring fits into anyone's lifestyle because, well, it’s just a ring. Gift this to a fitness geek who wants to be a little bit low key when they’re tracking steps, calories, heart rate, and more.

Do your hosting-obsessed friend a favor and buy them this set of simple, cute condiment dishes. Look, we all can appreciate a good chip and dip situation, but we’re all adults here and should not be dunking tortilla chips in salsa jars or scooping hummus from its plastic container at a get-together.

Not everyone can afford to drop hundreds of dollars on a Le Cruset Dutch Oven (even if they’re beautiful). If someone on your list is a budding chef or lover of baking bread, a good dupe is this gorgeous Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven.

Give the gift of better sleep and better mornings with this futurist-looking tech from Philips. The Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp features the sunrise features of the original Wake-up Light, plus a sunset feature, and three months free of the meditation app Headspace to help get deeper, better sleep.

Luggage always makes a great gift, and a solid canvas weekender bag is something any traveler needs. With a shoulder strap for ease of carry, and an exterior pocket for your phone, wallet, or what-have-you, this roomy duffel will bring you a stress free travel experience, at least when it comes to packing.

Now House by Jonathan Adler is an incredible Amazon-only home decor line that is not only beautiful, but functional. Terrazzo is really in this year and this vase is perfect for a single (maybe double) bud but will look just as good sitting empty on a bookcase or table.

Not all French presses are created equal. While the typical clear Bodum press will do its job well, upgrade your caffeine-fiend friend or family member’s coffee equipment with a sleek, stainless steel thermal press. It’s dishwasher safe and with its double-walled, stainless steel construction, even if you can’t finish all 31oz of coffee in one go, it’ll keep it warm for later.

