Actually Thoughtful Last-Minute Gifts You Can Send Instantly Online

Whether you’re a chronic last-minute shopper or have had a ridiculously busy Q4, we’re all guilty of forgetting to buy a gift for graduations, anniversaries, Christmas, baby showers, and, well, the list goes on. Even if that’s not the case, it can be especially challenging to gift someone who lives far away and that you won’t be seeing in real life anytime in the foreseeable future, which is why finding last-minute gifts you can send online is frankly a game-changer. After all, having the forethought to shop for the appropriate gift for the occasion or event in question, wrap it and then send it off in time is something that can seem nearly impossible—regardless of what time of year it is.

Because I too am a lifelong procrastinator (I literally wait until Christmas eve to do my gift shopping every damn year without fail) I’ve rounded up a few solid gifts you can send online—many of which arrive instantly via email. Best of all, these e-gifts, if you will, are actually thoughtful, so they won’t give away the fact that you waited until the very last second to think about it—even if you did. Hey, no judgment here. Of course, even if you have planned ahead, you can send these awesome gifts ahead of time too.

From Masterclass subscriptions that offer a slew of different courses taught by celebrities and industry experts like Gordon Ramsey and Anna Wintour, to thoughtful subscription boxes that will keep the gifts coming each month, there’s no shortage of great digital gifts you can send online instantly.

Masterclass Subscription From cooking classes with Gordon Ramsey to basketball lessons with Stephen Curry, Masterclass allows you to give the gift of learning instantly online. You can choose to gift a single course annually for just $90 or an all-access pass for $180. Buy at Masterclass $ 90 Free Shipping

Winc Wine Membership For the wine connoisseur on your list, give the gift of trying new wines each month with Winc's monthly subscription boxes. Shop at Winc $ Free Shipping

The Sill Subscription Whether your giftee in question just bought their first home or simply loves house plants, gifting them with a subscription from The Sill is always a good idea. Who doesn't love plants? Shop at The Sill $ Free Shipping

Udemy Classes From marketing classes to baking lessons and everything in between, Udemy's expansive catalog of online courses means there's something for everyone. Shop at Udemy $ Free Shipping

Amazon Prime Membership Anyone who has Prime knows that the membership offers a slew of perks and benefits that can't be beaten. Give the gift of Prime this year to anyone who doesn't (somehow) already have a membership and blow their minds. Buy at Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping

ButcherBox Subscription Perfect for any foodie or carnivore on your gifting list, a subscription to ButcherBox means they'll get premium grass-fed meat on the regular. It's truly a gift that keeps on giving. Shop at ButcherBox $

Bouqs Flower Delivery Regardless of the celebration, life event, or holiday, you simply can't go wrong with sending a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. Bouqs allows you to send a one-time floral arrangement (with next-day delivery) or a monthly subscription box. Shop at The Bouqs Co. $

IPSY Subscription This monthly subscription service will delight any beauty lover. While IPSY doesn't have a gifting program, you can easily send the gift of monthly beauty products by registering the recipient yourself. See instruction here. Shop at Ipsy $

