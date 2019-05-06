Last-Minute Gifts Don’t Have to Seem Rushed — Here Are 8 That Will Still Make a Lasting Impression

Mother’s Day is one of those holidays that feels like you have all the time in the world to prepare for and then all of a sudden it’s two weeks away. It’s okay if you still haven’t gotten anything because last-minute gifts can still give her that warm and fuzzy feeling. While Amazon may be your go-to, places like Walmart and brands like The Sill can get those gifts delivered with plenty of time to spare.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Fitbit Versa, $180 from Walmart: This stylish smartwatch is perfect for the mom that can’t stop moving. It tracks your activity, heart rate, sleep, and you can connect it to GPS or your phone to get notifications on-the-go.

The Tree Breezer Ballet Flat, $95 from Allbirds: Allbirds’ newest style is an amazing gift for a mom that’s always looking for the next best thing in fashion. They’re sustainable, comfortable, and versatile, and Allbirds has two-day shipping for as low as $10.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, $110 on Amazon: An oil diffuser makes a great gift for a mom that deserves an extra level of relaxation. This one has a smooth porcelain top (no frosted plastic here) that will look gorgeous on any shelf.

Farm Fresh Flowers, $39+ from The Bouqs: Order today and get a beautiful bouquet of flowers delivered right to your mom’s front door. Choose from lilies, ranunculus, tulips, and more for as low as $39.

Kindle Paperwhite, $90 on Amazon: The new Kindle is lighter, thinner, and waterproof, which is a perfect gift for a mom who can’t get enough pool or beach time. It comes in an 8 GB or a 32 GB version, so she can load it up with her favorite books without having to lug around a paperback.

Deerfoams Dacry Microfiber Velour Clog, $15-$24 from Walmart: These slippers feature Deerfoams’ StepFoam, which ups the cushioning in the heel and arch. The gel-infused memory foam insole means your mom’s feet will be basically floating on a cloud.

Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, $21 on Amazon: Chrissy Teigen makes some killer food, and her cookbook can give any mom some weeknight inspiration. Just be ready to load up on some leftovers to take home with you.

Anthurium In Mini High Line Planter, $38 from The Sill: If a green thumb runs in the family, send some killer foliage. With express shipping, The Sill can send this gorgeous planted Anthurium that will last a heck of a lot longer than a single bouquet in time for the holiday.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.