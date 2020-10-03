‘Are They Not Legit?’: Proud Boys Cash in on Trump Ties in Florida
BAIT AND SWITCH
“Latinos for Trump” sounds like an official campaign group. It’s actually boosting its far-right members.
When Barbara Ashcraft donated $500 to a group called “Latinos for Trump” in April, the California resident was excited about helping a pro-Trump organization with a seemingly mainstream goal.
The group “said they wanted to help bring in a lot of Latinos,” Ashcraft, 80, recalled in an interview with The Daily Beast.
In reality, “Latinos for Trump” has promoted a far more fringe cause.