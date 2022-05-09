I Finally Tried an At-HomeTeeth Whitening Kit and It Actually Worked

I try to take pretty good care of my teeth, both because I get cavities pretty easily and because that’s just what you’re supposed to do, people. I brush at least twice a day, floss at least four or five times a week, I use a tongue scraper (gross, I know, but effective and so oddly satisfying) and fluoride-rich mouth wash. But being in my late 30s, a daily coffee drinker, and someone who often eats food, my teeth, while hardly stained or flaxen, are not always as bright white as I’d like.

There are a lot of at-home teeth whitening kits that use the same basic approach here, if we’re being frank. That approach is one brushing his or her teeth and then applying a gel to a soft mouthguard-like piece, then gently biting down on that mouthguard after connecting it via cable to your phone’s charging port, which powers on a bank of blue lights that activate that gel formula. Fifteen minutes later and the process is done. What sets Laughland apart? It’s the fact that the gel you’ll be using was formulated just for you.

Before you order a Laughland tooth whitening kit (or a little to-go pen for teeth whitening on the go— can’t ever be too bright and shiny for that interview or reunion or whatnot, right), you complete a survey. It asks questions like “how often do you brush your teeth daily?” and “how sensitive are your teeth?” and it includes a selection of tooth shades from which you select one that most closely matches your current dental hue.

With the help of some behind-the-scenes algorithmic work, Laughland then recommends a formula just for you. I can tell you that the one selected for me produced visible and lasting results after just two treatments spread a day apart from one another. And now a few weeks on, my teeth are still whiter. So I’d call that a half-hour well-spent, and one I’ll spend again every couple of months.

