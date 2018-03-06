Launch A Crowdfunding Campaign That Actually Works

Got a passion project you've been dying to get off the ground for years? Maybe you’ve considered crowdfunding through platforms like Indiegogo or Kickstarter but weren’t sure how to get started. Or perhaps you’ve tried crowdfunding but it didn’t turn out so hot. Lucky for you, the Ultimate Crowdfunding Bundle will help you finally light a fire under your campaign, and while it’s usually $495, right now it’s only $25.

So what do you get with the Ultimate Crowdfunding Bundle? It’s basically bootcamp for pulling off a successful campaign, starting with the brass tacks of Kickstarter and Indiegogo. You’ll learn how to use tools, templates and scripts to set your campaign up for maximum success and reach the audience you’re aiming for. The package will also give you everything you need to get started on the building phase, from pulling together the right kind of content to creating imagery and assets to help promote your goal. On top of that, you get access to the Crowdfunding Academy, which will take you through every phase of the campaign process, from pre-launch to postmortem analysis. Think of it as an unofficial MBA in crowdfunding, just at a .00000032% of the regular price.

