Not since Tina Fey arrived fully formed on Saturday Night Live as Sarah Palin has there been such a spot-on fit between a political figure and their comedic impersonator.

When Laura Benanti debuted her Melania Trump impression on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during the 2016 Republican National Convention, it was almost too good to be true. Not only did the Broadway star, with little more than a white dress and some cheekbone shading, look exactly like the future first lady—she also had the voice and eye squint down pat.

Four years later, Benanti’s impression is better than ever. During her 10th appearance as the first lady on The Late Show earlier this week, she celebrated President Trump’s electoral loss by threatening to leave him for good. “Stephen, it’s like I keep telling my husband,” she said. “Donald, it’s over. We both know it ended a while ago. Now we just need to accept that and keep going until the prenup runs out.”