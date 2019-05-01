Laura Ingraham Calls Into Fox ‘Hard News’ Show, Bashes Her Colleague Chris Wallace

Calling into Fox News’ pre-game coverage of Wednesday’s Senate testimony of Attorney General William Barr. Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham slammed Fox News anchor Chris Wallace for the horrific crime of not echoing Fox News primetime’s pro-Trump talking points.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Wallace was on-air asserting that Republicans “will have to do some rehabilitation to try to restore” Barr’s reputation following news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrote Barr to complain about his initial summary of the Mueller report. The Fox News Sunday host added that Democrats will grill the attorney general because they “feel he has misled the country on the essential contents of the report.”

Later in the broadcast, Ingraham called in and described the Mueller letter as a “non-story” while openly bashing her colleague.

“The idea that Bill Barr set about to fundamentally distort and misrepresent a 448-page report that he knew would be almost in its entirety released except for redactions that were agreed upon; the idea he would set about to do that to what, ruin his entire career and be roundly ridiculed, is preposterous,” she declared.

Ingraham continued: “Now, I know Chris Wallace at the top of your hour was indicating that I guess that he kind of agrees with these other cable networks that this was an attempt by the DOJ to spin what the conversation was between Barr and Mueller. So I don’t know if Chris Wallace has information that I don’t have, but that he is saying that Barr is perpetuating a lie about this conversation between him and Mueller?”

She went on to say that Mueller is a “big boy” and would have come forward if he thought the investigation was being distorted or harmed in any way before saying that she finds the “reporting on this and much of the commentary on this to be harmful and frankly very disturbing.”

“And I’m watching this in real-time and this is not spin by the way,” the pro-Trump host added.