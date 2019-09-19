Laura Ingraham: Hollywood ‘Pushing the Skinny Jeans, Crop Top, Pajama Boy Version of Masculinity’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham complained on Wednesday night that the left and Hollywood have long been pushing a “pajama boy version of masculinity” as they wage a battle against heterosexual males.

Leading off her primetime program by once again asserting that there’s a “war against men,” the right-wing Fox star said the complaints about “toxic masculinity” have now “infected” nearly every area of American culture. That prompted her to loudly condemn Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren for crediting “hard-working women” for the country’s success at a recent campaign rally.

“Her comments, kind of tossing off the involvement of men in our society, it speaks volumes about the direction the Democrats will take if they gain control again,” Ingraham declared. “So men who are heterosexual, strong, aggressive competitors, are no longer an acceptable part of society, not really. They are the problem.”

After grumbling that the American Psychological Association noted that toxic masculinity can lead to aggression, violence, substance abuse, and early mortality, the conservative host then took aim at the entertainment industry.

“Well, of course, for years Hollywood has been pushing the skinny jean, crop top, pajama boy version of masculinity on us and we have gotten kind of used to it,” she groused. “Now even time-honored male brands and businesses are trying to make men feel guilty about being men.”

That, naturally, led to Ingraham bringing up Gillette’s ad campaign denouncing toxic masculinity. The commercial sparked widespread conservative outrage, especially from Ingraham, who has covered it for months now.

“Well, not all boys will be boys but you almost think so after watching ads like that,” she huffed. “It used to be only the fringiest of the fringe feminists believe that traditional family structures were inherently oppressive and dangerous. Of course, with men—head of the household in some cases—being the main culprits.”