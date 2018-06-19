Laura Ingraham: Immigrant Kids’ Detention Centers ‘Essentially Summer Camps’

If you thought Kirstjen Nielsen’s defense of the Trump’s administration’s policy that separates immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border was disturbing, wait until you see what Laura Ingraham had in store for her Fox News viewers on Monday night.

“Consistent with American law, when a party is arrested, your children are either sent to relatives or they become wards of the state,” Ingraham said. “So since more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents, and are temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

The host did not show any images of children being held in cages, nor did she play audio of them screaming for their parents in agony as border agents callously joked, “We have an orchestra here.”

Instead, Ingraham channeled Ann Coulter when she used air quotes around the words “separated children” and attacked Democrats for supposedly feigning outrage in an attempt to “emotionally manipulate” the public for political gain.

Things only grew stranger when Ingraham welcomed the policy’s most prominent proponent, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, on her show to defend the policy as totally different from Nazi concentration camps.

“Well, it’s a real exaggeration, of course,” Sessions said. “In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country.”

In fact, in the years before Nazis set up concentration camps to exterminate Jews, they routinely deported them from what was known then as they Greater German Reich.

Asked by Ingraham if the administration is using this policy as a “deterrent,” Sessions added, “I see that the fact that no one was being prosecuted for this as a factor in a fivefold increase in four years in this kind of illegal immigration. So, yes, hopefully people will get the message and come through the border at the port of entry, and not break across the border unlawfully.”