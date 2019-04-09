Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and More Classic Kitchen Brands Are Up to 60% Off at Sur la Table

The Sur la Table Cookware sale is chock full of elevated cookware that you’ll want to pass down in your family for years to come. Get up to 60% off products from All-Clad, Greenpan, Staub, Le Creuset, and more brands that are iconic in the industry.

Use the code SEAR19 on select cookware, like a 10-piece set of All-Clad stainless steel cookware or a 13-piece non-stick set, and get an extra 25% off. All-Clad skillets are discounted too, with the 3-piece HA1 Nonstick set that features an 8”, 10”, and 12” skillet for $119.96, a savings of 46%.

More of a cast iron fan? There are three pages of Staub cookware on sale, like the beautiful Fleur-de-Lis Oven for 54% off, or the classic Cocotte (that comes with a pig-shaped handle, or you can get a mail-in rebate for a rooster, snail, or fish-shaped one) for 42% off. There are even adorable, mini cocottes that are begging to be filled with French onion soup — a set of three is $20 off.

This sale has something for every level of cook, from beginner to master chef, and it’s all discounted for up to 60% off.

