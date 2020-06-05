Lea Michele has not been having a good week.

On Tuesday, after the Glee alum tweeted in support of Black Lives Matter, her former Glee castmate Samantha Ware called her out for hypocrisy—dropping the unforgettable nugget, “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’” Several performers, most of them black, backed Ware’s comment—both with their own stories and some pointed GIFs. Michele eventually issued an apology—well, pseudo-apology, if we’re being honest—and denied being racist. But nonetheless, the sordid tales keep coming.

Michele’s relationship with the public has long been fraught. During Glee’s heyday in the 2010s, the most popular persona for a young female performer was a candid, rough-around-the-edges type; the Jennifer Lawrences and Anna Kendricks of the world were thriving, while the Lea Micheles and Anne Hathaways were labeled obnoxious try-hards. It didn’t help that Michele’s distant celebrity persona seemed in line with her neurotic, competitive character, Rachel Berry. Even when Michele’s boyfriend, co-star Cory Monteith, died suddenly due to a drug overdose, public sympathy was muted at best. And for years Michele batted away rumors of a feud with her co-star Naya Rivera. In her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry, Rivera said the rumors were overblown—but confirmed that their friendship had soured during the last seasons of the show as her character became more prominent. “I think Rachel—erm, I mean Lea—didn’t like sharing the spotlight,” she wrote.