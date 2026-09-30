FUELING PANIC Trump’s Secret White House Crisis Talks Are Leaked The president is trying to control the damage on an issue that could define his second term. Evan Vucci/Reuters

President Donald Trump has held emergency talks over whether to impose a diesel export ban to help control a fuel crisis that risks hurting the GOP in the midterms.

Details of the discussions, leaked to the Financial Times, reveal that the president’s aides also suggested other options, such as curbs on international diesel sales, and that officials in allied countries such as the U.K. have been warned of potential supply disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s deeply unpopular war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have caused gas prices to soar and diesel prices to hit record highs in the U.S., exacerbating the financial hardships of tens of millions of Americans.

Intense voter backlash to Trump’s second term could result in the GOP losing control of both the House and Senate in the crucial November 3 nationwide elections.

Donald Trump could see out his final two years in the White House with Democrats controlling Congress. David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado/File Photo/Reuters

A White House official told the Daily Beast that “no policy decision has been made at this time” on suspending diesel exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president wants to see gas prices at the pump fall and is evaluating all the options on the table,” the official added. “Ultimately, President Trump will make the decision that is best for the American people.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

People familiar with the discussions said major oil lobbying companies had convinced the president that an export ban could backfire by further raising prices in parts of the U.S. that import fuel from the international market.

However, Trump is alleged to have stated over the weekend that he is “very seriously considering” a ban, and the erratic 80-year-old president could decide to impose one suddenly.

“The debate goes on. We don’t have a firm sense of what he’s going to do,” a source told the FT. “White House staff are thoroughly opposed to it. But this is all about Trump, and does Trump want to do something big... So [a ban is] still in play.”

Republican lawmakers in rural states have called on Trump to take action and place an embargo on diesel exports to help U.S. farmers severely affected by rising fuel prices.

“If our govt can embargo chips to China it can embargo diesel to help American farmers & truckers,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote in a September 20 post on X. “High diesel prices ARE KILLING FARMERS INCOME,” he added in a follow-up post.

Play Video

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who has previously opposed banning diesel exports, admitted that rising diesel fuel prices could mean “Republicans could lose the majority” in November.

“We’re going to own it, whether we deserve to or not. We’re the ones in power—it’s hard to escape that,” Burchett told the FT.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register