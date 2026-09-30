Trump’s Secret White House Crisis Talks Are Leaked
The president is trying to control the damage on an issue that could define his second term.
President Donald Trump has held emergency talks over whether to impose a diesel export ban to help control a fuel crisis that risks hurting the GOP in the midterms.
Details of the discussions, leaked to the Financial Times, reveal that the president’s aides also suggested other options, such as curbs on international diesel sales, and that officials in allied countries such as the U.K. have been warned of potential supply disruptions.
Trump’s deeply unpopular war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have caused gas prices to soar and diesel prices to hit record highs in the U.S., exacerbating the financial hardships of tens of millions of Americans.
Intense voter backlash to Trump’s second term could result in the GOP losing control of both the House and Senate in the crucial November 3 nationwide elections.
A White House official told the Daily Beast that “no policy decision has been made at this time” on suspending diesel exports.
“The president wants to see gas prices at the pump fall and is evaluating all the options on the table,” the official added. “Ultimately, President Trump will make the decision that is best for the American people.”
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People familiar with the discussions said major oil lobbying companies had convinced the president that an export ban could backfire by further raising prices in parts of the U.S. that import fuel from the international market.
However, Trump is alleged to have stated over the weekend that he is “very seriously considering” a ban, and the erratic 80-year-old president could decide to impose one suddenly.
“The debate goes on. We don’t have a firm sense of what he’s going to do,” a source told the FT. “White House staff are thoroughly opposed to it. But this is all about Trump, and does Trump want to do something big... So [a ban is] still in play.”
Republican lawmakers in rural states have called on Trump to take action and place an embargo on diesel exports to help U.S. farmers severely affected by rising fuel prices.
“If our govt can embargo chips to China it can embargo diesel to help American farmers & truckers,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote in a September 20 post on X. “High diesel prices ARE KILLING FARMERS INCOME,” he added in a follow-up post.
Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who has previously opposed banning diesel exports, admitted that rising diesel fuel prices could mean “Republicans could lose the majority” in November.
“We’re going to own it, whether we deserve to or not. We’re the ones in power—it’s hard to escape that,” Burchett told the FT.
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