Head of Planned Parenthood Ousted After ‘Secret’ Meeting

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Leana Wen said she was fired Tuesday, less than one year into her tenure, at what she called a “secret meeting” of the board of directors.

In a statement, Wen said she and the board had “philosophical differences” about the direction and future of the women’s health organization, adding that they were engaged in “good faith negotiations” about her departure when the ouster was announced.

Planned Parenthood said former board member Alexis McGill Johnson wold serve as acting president and CEO while it conducted a search for a permanent replacement.

“We thank Dr. Leana Wen for her service to Planned Parenthood in such a pivotal time and extend our best wishes for her continued success,” the organization said in a statement.

Wen, an emergency physician and former Baltimore commissioner of health, made waves at the organization soon after her arrival in November 2018. Unlike former president Cecile Richards, a long-time political organizer and activist, Wen emphasized the importance of healthcare over politics and sought to expand Planned Parenthood’s services outside of abortion—a move that caused some to question her commitment to reproductive rights.

The doctor pushed back on that notion in an interview with The Daily Beast earlier this year, saying providing abortions and expanding access remained Planned Parenthood's "core mission." But she hinted at ongoing, internal disagreements within the organization in her statement Tuesday.

“I believe the best way to provide abortion care is to be clear that it is not an political issue but a health care one, and that we can expand support for reproductive rights by finding common ground with the large majority of Americans who understand reproductive health care as the fundamental health care that it is," she said.