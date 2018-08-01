Learn A New Language Quickly With This Top Online Course

Jonathan Levi is an experienced entrepreneur and angel investor in Silicon Valley; since 2014, he's been one of Udemy's top-performing instructors thanks in large part to his popular course “Become a SuperLearner.” Now, he's returned with the sequel, Become A SuperLearner 2, which helps you develop the cognitive and neurological factors that make it easier to learn new things.

You’ll learn to memorize more details, learn new skills faster, and even master new languages. From speed reading to memory exercises, Become A SuperLearner 2 puts your brain through a gauntlet of neurological improvement so you can reach a higher potential in your personal and professional lives.

This top-rated course usually retails for $144.99, but Daily Beast readers can get it today for just $9.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.