Learn How to Play Poker Like a Pro

Playing poker is notoriously difficult. Just sitting there perfecting your poker face isn't going to cut it. If you've always wanted to play like Matt Damon in Rounders , this Poker Pro Bundle can help you back up that poker face with serious skills.

Across five courses — including the bestselling Essential Poker Math for No Limit Hold’em — this package will take you from poker newbie to bonafide hustler. You'll master range-based thinking and combinatorics and understand the science of polarized 3-betting ranges. You'll learn how to identify good and bad player types right off the bat, attack their weaknesses, quickly calculate pot odds, and the secrets behind bluffing and hero calls. You'll also discover ineffective strategies and how to best avoid them.

Whether you choose to play online or at an actual table, this bundle will have you playing like a pro in no time. This set of courses normally costs $135, but you can get access to it today for the price you pick.

