Learn How To Publish Your Novel On Your Own With This In-Depth Guide

The idea of publishing a novel the traditional way can be daunting — but e-publishing makes sharing your story more accessible and gives you access to a wider audience. Break into the self-publishing world with The eBook Self-Publishing Bundle, which includes seven courses covering everything from organizing your writing to promoting your publication.

First, the bundle tackles writing basics. You'll get helpful tips to start regularly producing pages, break down writer's block, and use Scrivener, the premiere book writing software. Then you'll get a breakdown on what publishing and promoting an ebook entails, including building a website to build awareness around your book—and your brand as an author.

Finally, you'll get an in-depth overview of Kindle publishing to leverage Amazon's enormous book marketplace. That includes how to format your Kindle book so that it can be easily read and create compelling book illustrations to help it stand out.

Usually, The eBook Self-Publishing Bundle is $175, but you can get it now for $25.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.