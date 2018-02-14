Learn How To Take Better Photos With This Course

Whether you want to start a side gig as a professional photographer or just want to get more likes on Instagram, learning both how to take a great picture and edit it well are valuable skills. (Yes, cheating on Instagram filters, but it’s fine.) This photography masterclass offers 13 hours of training from industry pros focused on how to take professional-quality photos with a DSLR or smartphone.

From understanding how different types of cameras work to improving your photo composition by correctly positioning subjects and manipulating depth of field, this comprehensive course helps you master the medium. It also teaches how to adapt your skills to different environments and how to edit images in post-production. The course even shows you how to monetize your work by helping you figure out a strategy for where to sell and how to license your photos.

You don’t need a lot of fancy equipment to take incredible photos, but foundational photography lessons can make a huge difference. Usually, this photography masterclass is $297, but you can get it now for $9. That's further reduced from the original sale price of $20, and 96% off.

