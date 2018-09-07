Learn Music Production From Real Industry Professionals

Whether you're exploring electronic music production, artist development, or song arranging, you're going to want to know your way around Ableton, the leading music production and performance software. And the best way to learn is from someone who's been successful in their own music career. That's the concept behind Noiselab, a unique online learning site devoted to both building a community of music professionals and spreading knowledge through online courses.

From music theory to production to breaking down how hit songs are made, the courses are all taught by either Ableton Certified Trainers or industry pros with years of experience. Right now, Daily Beast readers can get unlimited, lifetime access to these courses for just $29.

Noiselab adds new courses every month and has over 20,000 happy students backing its mission. This membership would typically run you over $1,000, so music lovers will certainly want to take advantage of this steep discount while it lasts.

