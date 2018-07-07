Learn The Basics of Film Production from Four Leading Experts

A film director is the creative force behind a movie, and their job entails deciding the project's final look, style, pacing, script, casting, and dozens more small decisions. If you've always wanted to be a film boss like Kathryn Bigelow or Christopher Nolan, pick up the Film Director Essentials Bundle.

Through four courses taught by expert instructors, you'll learn industry insider skills like how to approach lighting and shooting in HDR and 4K, screen direction, and marketing your completed project, as well as go over the common film production mistakes and their corresponding solutions. You'll also understand what goes into advertising, budgeting, running audition sessions for actors, and making connections within the industry.

The Film Director Essentials Bundle usually costs $316, but you can get it on sale now for only $19 — a savings of 93 percent.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.