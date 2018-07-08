Learn the Behavioral Science Behind Forming Healthy Eating Habits

You’ve got your skincare routine down and you never miss a meditation class, but the true backbone of wellness is healthy eating. If you’re trying to quit pizza and embrace broccoli, the Weight Loss And Nutrition Sidekick Journal has you covered.

A journal, coach, and research-backed resource all in one, this hardcover companion educates you on healthy eating habits and staying inspired. And, what makes this text different than the myriad of other fitness planners out there is that it teaches you the behavioral science techniques behind forming healthier eating habits and sticking to the plan. The Weight Loss And Nutrition Sidekick Journal is on sale today for only $25.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.