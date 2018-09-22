Musicsubvertical orientation badge

Led Zeppelin Time Capsule Is a Stairway to Photo Heaven

Whole Lotta Love

John Paul Jones, Rober Plant, and Jimmy Page come together to produce the first and only illustrated book that celebrates 50 years since their formation in 1968.

Kelly Caminero

Kelly Caminero

Art Director

Jorgen Angel/Reel Art Press

The first performance ever by the New Yardbirds: John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Bonham, the group that would go on to become Led Zeppelin; Copenhagen, Sep. 7, 1968.

John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page came together to produce the first and only illustrated book that celebrates 50 years since their formation in 1968. Led Zeppelin is a 400-page time capsule into the bands exceptional career, and sequentially depicts artwork, illustrations and curated photographs personally chosen from the band's never before seen archives.

