Led Zeppelin Time Capsule Is a Stairway to Photo Heaven

The first performance ever by the New Yardbirds: John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Bonham, the group that would go on to become Led Zeppelin; Copenhagen, Sep. 7, 1968.

John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page came together to produce the first and only illustrated book that celebrates 50 years since their formation in 1968. Led Zeppelin is a 400-page time capsule into the bands exceptional career, and sequentially depicts artwork, illustrations and curated photographs personally chosen from the band's never before seen archives.

For more information: click here