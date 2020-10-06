Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who co-founded the rock band Van Halen, has died at 65 following a years-long battle with throat cancer.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this,” his son Wolf Van Halen, who became Van Halen’s bassist in 2006, wrote on Twitter.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever recover from this loss.”

Eddie, who was born in Amsterdam, formed Van Halen with his brother and drummer Alex Van Halen, bassist Mark Stone, and singer David Lee Roth in the 1970s.

He was treated for tongue cancer in 2000 and underwent surgery that removed a large chunk of his tongue. He was declared cancer free in 2000 but, last year, his family revealed he’d been secretly battling throat cancer for five years.