FAR OUT FAREWELL Legendary Pop Artist Dies at 88 The “flower power” artist saw life “through rainbow eyes.” Simon Russell/Getty Images

Peter Max, the artist known for his iconic psychedelic pop art during the height of the 1960s “flower power” movement, died Monday at 88, his son confirmed Wednesday. His cause of death was not given but Max had been suffering from advanced dementia. “We will remember his extraordinary creativity, his warmth, his curiosity, and the way he saw beauty and possibility everywhere,” his son Adam Max said in a statement. Max was born in Berlin in 1937 to a Jewish family. His family fled Nazi Germany, living in places like Shanghai and Paris before ending up in New York City when he was 16. He rose to prominence in the 1960s, with his colorful, eye-popping designs becoming emblematic of the peace-promoting counterculture era. In one interview, he said, “I see everything through rainbow eyes.” After achieving mainstream success with his bold, bright style, the artist later befriended the Beatles, painted portraits of U.S. presidents, and served as an official artist for the Olympics and the Super Bowl, among other major milestones. “His art became part of American culture, but the man behind that art—the father we knew and loved—is the person we will miss most,” his son said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register