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FROM GIRL TO MOM

Lena Dunham, 40, Welcomes First Baby

The “Girls” creator shared the news in an essay.

Luis Felber and Lena Dunham

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

By Isabel van Brugen

Lena Dunham has become a mom at 40, welcoming her first child with her husband, Luis Felber. The Girls creator, actress and author, and Felber, also 40, welcomed a daughter via surrogate, Dunham revealed in a Vogue essay. The couple married in September 2021. Dunham had previously spoken candidly about taking a different path to motherhood after undergoing a hysterectomy because of intense pain from endometriosis. During an April appearance on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, Dunham recalled grieving after the surgery. “Some people don’t dream about being mothers, but I had, and it was a big part of my identity that I was going to do it someday in that way,” she said. But Dunham said meeting others who built families in different ways gave her a new perspective. “Whatever way it happens, I will feel so grateful,” she said. In July 2025, Dunham told The Times that she and Felber were “in the process of expanding our family in new ways.”

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Read it at People

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