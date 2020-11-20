Lena Dunham’s “Mocking” Harper’s Essay Upsets “IVF Warriors”

After publishing an essay about her failed IVF treatments, Lena Dunham tweeted, “Thank you for the kindness & vulnerability so many have shown in response to my @harpers magazine piece about infertility. Once again reminded of how unifying sharing painful truths can be and that we are never uniquely alone in our pain.”

But some members of the extremely online infertility community have a response: Speak for yourself.

In “False Labor,” the former Girls star writes about “giving up on motherhood” at the age of 34. Due to chronic endometriosis, Dunham had her cervix, uterus, and one ovary removed three years ago; since then, she explored the adoption process and IVF. She compares “[scrolling] through adoption websites as if they were furniture outlets” and describes late night searching on the “#IVFWarriors” hashtag.