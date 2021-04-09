Lena Dunham’s Plus-Size Fashion Line Is Another Missed Opportunity

What do we want from Lena Dunham? If it’s more work, the Girls star has got you covered; she has two movies in the works. If it’s more of her infamous, chronic oversharing, she serves that up too, often in the form of longform confessional Instagram captions about her mental health, privilege, and body.

Do we want clothes from Lena Dunham? This week, the world got an answer: It seems like we do not. After announcing on Instagram last week that she plans to launch a collaboration with the plus-size e-tailer 11 Honoré, Dunham spoke to Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times about how it all came together.

She spoke of her body flippantly, as she tends to speak about most things, saying, “I have a straight-up gut, like an old man,” and adding that she does not like terms like “plus” or “curve” or “body positive.”