Banish Dry, Frizzy Hair—Even in Summer Humidity—With This Luxe Styling Cream

Spring showers bring May flowers, but they also signal the return of my favorite warm-weather seasons. Unfortunately for me, I have hair that’s both frizzy and fine, so during humid days, my ‘do doesn’t always match my uplifted demeanor. Since most products leave my strands looking limp, I was so thankful to find a spring-shower-approved styling product that makes hair sleek, protects against damage, and doesn’t weigh my hair down. Enter: Leonor Greyl Paris Éclat Naturel styling cream.

Éclat Naturel is a conditioning and styling cream, made with natural ingredients like jojoba oil and shea butter (instead of silicone) that hydrate locks while improving texture. It’s made by Leonor Greyl, a French hair care company that makes luxe, environmentally conscious and cruelty-free products. It’s recommended for thick or dry hair, but works wonderfully on my decidedly-not-thick hair.

I just take a (very) small drop of the mildly scented cream and rub it in my palms for a thin application. I apply sparingly on already styled, dry hair—but you can use it before your blowout on damp hair, too. After using this, my extreme frizziness is gone and stays gone until my hair is washed – even if I get caught in the rain. It’s also great at taming wispy hairs that stick out when pulled back.

While a bit pricey, a tube lasts me several months. Since it’s made with nourishing ingredients, this cream also improves hair condition (especially if you overdo the hot tools, like me). It’s safe for dyed hair, and has a natural effect that works for any gender. This award-winning cream has excellent reviews, so I’m not alone in loving this hair styler!

