Leslie Grace Gives First Glimpse of Her Super Badass ‘Batgirl’ Costume

Leslie Grace, the star of HBO Max’s forthcoming Batgirl, dropped the first look at her costume as she gears up for her turn as the Caped Crusader.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…” she captioned the post, quoting lines from the comic book Batgirl: Year One. “And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

The photo shows Grace’s Barbara Gordon against a cement backdrop, staring off into the distance. The costume is a stylized version of its comic counterpart, complete with a yellow cape to boot.

The film comes after Grace’s breakout role in last year’s adaptation of In The Heights, in which she played Nina Rosario. The latest entry in the DC Expanded Universe will also feature J.K. Simmons reprising his role as Police Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton in his second reprisal of Batman after The Flash, and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly.