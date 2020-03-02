Stepmom of Missing Colorado Boy Gannon Stauch Arrested on Suspicion of Murder: Reports

The stepmother of Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old who has been missing for five weeks in Colorado Springs, has reportedly been arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of murder.

Letecia Stauch, who’s reportedly been charged with first-degree murder, was the last person to see the boy. She initially reported him missing, telling authorities that he walked over to a friend’s house at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 and never returned. She told El Paso County police that she believed the child had been abducted.

But a video provided by the family’s neighbor in Colorado Springs called her story into question, as it appeared to show the child entering his stepmother’s truck and leaving with her on the day he disappeared. The video apparently shows Stauch returning home without her stepson.

It was later revealed that he did not attend school that Monday.

In February, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Deborah Mynatt cast doubt on Gannon’s alleged kidnapping, saying, “We are really trying to also ensure that the community knows if there was a threat of some sort of public safety statement, if there was an abduction of some sort, if that information was revealed to us … we would absolutely put that out,” according to People magazine.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which has been leading the search for the 11-year-old, said there will be a “major announcement” at a press conference in Colorado Springs scheduled for noon.

Landen Hiott, Gannon’s biological mother, said in a video statement released in February: “I don’t even have answers for my feelings, other than I’m afraid,” adding, “Afraid that I will never hear his voice, that I will never hear him run and say, ‘Mommy!,’ that I will never hear those corny jokes that he always tells. I am afraid I will never see that again or hear it.”